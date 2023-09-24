WATCH: Steelers CB Levi Wallace puts game on ice with second INT of the game

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, advancing to 2-1 and a 2-0 record in the AFC despite their disastrous season opener.

A big part of that Week 3 win was cornerback Levi Wallace, who put the game on ice with his second interception of the game — a perfect toe-tapping grab on the sideline as the Raiders attempted to come back from a five-point deficit in the final minute of the game. He wasn’t the only Steeler with an interception in the game, however, with teammate Patrick Peterson also reeling in his first since signing with the team in free agency.

The pick seals it! @steelers D finish up a huge night in Las Vegas on a high note



Week 3 marked the first time in Wallace’s career with multiple interceptions, and it couldn’t have come at a better time to bring the team above .500.