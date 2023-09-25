Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Eagles-Bucs, Rams-Bengals in Week 3

Monday Night Football is back after another great Sunday of football, and today’s doubleheader features two matchups between some of the NFL’s most intriguing teams.

The first game of the night has the Philadelphia Eagles (-5) traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (+5). Philadelphia is 2-0 heading into the game to no one’s surprise, as the team is led by one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts, a strong supporting cast on offense, and a freakishly deep defensive line. The Eagles made the Super Bowl last year and all signs are pointing towards them having a great chance to do so again. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are the 2-0 team that not many expected. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and veteran wideout Mike Evans have connected 12 times in the young season for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, giving their team an unexpected offensive spark this year.

The Week 3 finale will be a Super Bowl LVI rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals (-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (+2). The Bengals made quarterback Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason, but they have yet to reap the benefits. Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury since the offseason, leading what was once an electric offense to an anemic 0-2 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Rams have exceeded their low expectations this year. They beat the Seahawks by 17 in Week 1 and then hung with the 49ers for four quarters in Week 2, leading to a mere 7-point loss to one of the NFL’s best rosters. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a bounce back year passing to breakout rookie receiver Puka Nacua, while Aaron Donald remains a force to be reckoned with on defense.

Odds and predictions for Monday Night Football, via DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles vs. Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC

Point spread: Eagles -5

O/U: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Buccaneers +185

Best bet: Eagles -5

The Buccaneers’ 2-0 start was impressive, but their two wins came against teams who are a combined 0-6 after Week 3. That isn’t to say that Philadelphia’s strength of schedule has been much better this year, but there’s no question that Tampa Bay will be in for a much harder test this week against the Eagles’ playoff-caliber defense. There’s simply too much talent on the Eagles’ roster for the Buccaneers to handle it all. Tampa Bay should put up a fight, but the Eagles should have no problems finding a victory and winning by a touchdown or more.

Rams vs. Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Point spread: Bengals -2

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Rams +105

Best bet: Rams +2

Is this the week the Bengals finally put it together? Or do the Rams continue to shine in their underdog role? With Burrow still dealing with an injury and questionable to play, the latter seems like a safer bet. It’ll be a close game, but the Rams’ efficient passing attack should be able to outscore a Bengals offense that has shown no signs of improvement this season. Los Angeles has a great chance at winning the game and covering the spread.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.