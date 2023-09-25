Opening odds for Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) will be headed back on the road, set to face the Houston Texans (+3.5) at NRG Stadium in Week 4. Here’s a look at how odds have reopened for the Steelers-Texans game following each team’s Week 3 matchups.

Steelers vs. Texans odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Over/under: 41

Moneyline odds: Steelers -170, Texans +142

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans are coming off a win in Week 3, but apparently it’s the Steelers that oddsmakers have seen more hope in ahead of their Week 4 showdown, opening the week as 3.5-point road favorites. Second-year QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense rose to the occasion this week over the Raiders, averaging a season-high 5.6 yards per play and posting 333 total yards. It marked Pickett’s first game with more than one passing touchdown, a sign that maybe Pickett can take that second-year leap after all.

The Texans have a lot to like on their end, too, even though expectations for the team seem particularly low given they’re at home and coming off an unexpected Week 3 road victory over the Jaguars. Though the Steelers are 3.5 road favorites in this outing, it will not be a cakewalk. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has been off to an excellent start so far in his young career, ranking fourth in the league with 906 passing yards through three weeks, with four passing touchdowns (no interceptions). Though lacking a true big-named “alpha” receiver, Stroud has made do with his current receiving corps, including WRs Nico Collins and rookie Tank Dell. Their defense and special teams both shined in Week 3 as well, with a touchdown a piece to ultimately lead the Jaguars to 1-2.

Given the nature of these two teams under their respective head coaches, don’t be surprised if this ends up being a bit of a defensive struggle on both sides in Week 4.

