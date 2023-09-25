Varsity & JV: Winners & losers from the Steelers’ win over the Raiders

Despite all of their flaws, the Steelers are 2-1 and sit atop the AFC North after a 23-15 win over the Raiders. Here is who stood out the most, both good and bad.

Varsity

T.J. Watt

Two more sacks for Watt give him six on the season. he is on pace for 34 on the year, just FYI.

Kenny Pickett

Arguably his best game as a pro, and his first game with multiple passing touchdowns. He still has strides to make, but this was a positive sight.

Levi Wallace

It wasn’t a perfect game for Wallace, but what a rebound from the disaster he put on tape last week. Two interceptions, including the game-sealer is exactly what No. 29 needed.

Calvin Austin III

That speed finally came in handy. He only had two catches, but when one is a 72 yard touchdown that sets the tone offensively, you get a game ball.

Keeanu Benton

The rookie got his first career sack on a beautiful swim move. The Steelers need him to keep showing up like that with Cam Heyward on the shelf.

Pat Freiermuth

When ‘Muth has a big day, it usually means good things for the Steelers. Three catches and a touchdown on the night for the rising star tight end.

Cole Holcomb

Holcomb was laying wood all night, including that huge thump he laid on Davante Dams. He also registered a tackle for loss.

Pressley Harvin

For as much crap as Harvin gets, I’ll give him his flowers. Five of his six punts were really solid, especially the last one that pinned the Raiders inside their own 15 with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Junior-Varsity

Patrick Peterson

I know he had the interception, but Peterson looks every day his age on the field, man. The transition to Joey Porter needs to happen very soon.

DeMarvin Leal

It wasn’t a horrible game from Leal, but a leverage penalty almost cost the Steelers late in the game.

Larry Ogunjobi

Again, Ogunjobi didn’t play awful, but he certainly wasn’t as active as he was last week. Just the one tackle for him in Week 3.