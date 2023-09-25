Terrible Towel Tales: Pat McAfee says Watt will break sack record

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Pat McAfee on pledge to Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt: ‘This son of a b---- is gonna do it’ | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
“T.J. Watt is going to cement his name, I believe, as the man with the most sacks in one single season,” McAfee said. “Now, when he breaks it, we’ll owe him $500,000,” McAfee said. “That’s something that just came flowing out of my mouth when we were talking. This son of a b—- is gonna do it.”
If Pittsburgh is truly Boo City, Pa., Steelers view it as just part of the game | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
“I have learned to embrace it because if fans expect a lot from us, then why can’t we expect a lot from us, as well?” Freiermuth said.
Gunner Olszewski was booed for fair-catching a kickoff out of bounds; the offense was booed for not moving the ball again; and the focal point of much of the negativity, Canada, endured a chant of “Fire Canada” after a failed third-down play late in the game.
Le’Veon Bell criticizes Steelers’ play-calling vs. Raiders: ‘We look so predictable’ | Bryan DeArdo
Count Le’Veon Bell among Steelers fans who has been critical of the job Matt Canada is doing as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh’s former All-Pro running back voiced his frustrations with Canada during Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Raiders.
Bell clearly wasn’t happy with Canada’s decision to run fullback Connor Heyward on third-and-1 on Pittsburgh’s first possession. The Steelers had to punt after Heyward was stuffed for no gain.
Specifically, Bell thought the play was predictable, as Pittsburgh ran the ball on each of its first three plays before punting,.
