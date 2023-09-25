Terrible Towel Tales: Pat McAfee says Watt will break sack record

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

“T.J. Watt is going to cement his name, I believe, as the man with the most sacks in one single season,” McAfee said. “Now, when he breaks it, we’ll owe him $500,000,” McAfee said. “That’s something that just came flowing out of my mouth when we were talking. This son of a b—- is gonna do it.”

“I have learned to embrace it because if fans expect a lot from us, then why can’t we expect a lot from us, as well?” Freiermuth said. Gunner Olszewski was booed for fair-catching a kickoff out of bounds; the offense was booed for not moving the ball again; and the focal point of much of the negativity, Canada, endured a chant of “Fire Canada” after a failed third-down play late in the game.