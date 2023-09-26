Chargers sign WR from Steelers’ practice squad

Another spot on the Steelers’ practice squad has opened up. On Monday night, Steelers’ wide receiver Simi Fehoko posted to his TikTok account that he has been signed off of Pittsburgh’s practice squad to the Los Angeles Chargers’ 53-man roster.

The Chargers recently lost wide receiver Mike Williams for the season due to a torn ACL, opening up the need for a receiver on their roster. Like Williams, Fehoko is a big-bodied receiver with great athleticism, standing at 6’4, 218 pounds and running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. He hasn’t had anything close to the production Williams has put up at the NFL level, but the Chargers clearly see Fehoko as depth with great potential.

Fehoko was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2021 out of Stanford. He spent two seasons in Dallas, recording three total catches before being waived during final roster cuts in 2023. He was then added to the Steelers’ practice squad, another family-related signing as Fehoko is the cousin of Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

Now in Los Angeles, Fehoko has a great chance to live up to his sky-high athletic potential. As for the Steelers, they’ll be tasked with finding another name to fill out their 16-man practice squad. Pittsburgh’s next game will be against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.