Terrible Towel Tales: Cam Heyward asks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for a ride

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Pittsburgh Steelers Player Asks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for a Ride After Emergency Landing in Kansas City | Rania Aniftos, Billboard
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a scary incident on Monday morning (Sept. 25), but the team’s defensive end, Cam Heyward, kept the positivity by adding a bit of humor to the situation.
The NFL team was heading back home after winning their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday (Sept. 24), but according to KDKA News, the plane landed in Kansas City due to an issue with the oil pressure failing in one of the engines. Thankfully, everyone on board is safe and eventually a replacement plane arrived to take the team back to Pittsburgh.
“Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh,” Heyward joked on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the incident, referring to Taylor Swift‘s headline making appearance at Travis Kelce‘s game with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chargers Poach WR from Steelers Practice Squad | Alan Saunders, Steelers Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing a member of their practice squad, as the Los Angeles Chargers are signing away wide receiver Simi Fehoko.
Fehoko broke the news on his TikTok account, as he was on his way to Los Angeles on Monday night.
Najee Harris on Mike Tomlin’s message to Steelers: ‘Mike T just be talking s---’| Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
In his weekly press conference on September 19, Mike Tomlin told Steelers media his team had lost their mojo and needed to rekindle it.
“Mike T just be talking s—,” Harris told Brooke Pryor about the comment. He took it as a challenge, and the Steelers responded with a win. They’re headed in the right direction, but consistency is what’s crucial here.
