Steelers release CB from practice squad, work out former Ravens WR

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers released cornerback Kalon Barnes from their practice squad and worked out wide receiver James Proche today.

Barnes was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on September 15. Despite his blazing speed (4.23-second 40-yard dash), he’s bounced around the league since his rookie year in 2022. The Steelers were his fourth NFL team, and he only spent 11 days on their practice squad.

Barnes isn’t the only name leaving Pittsburgh this week. Wide receiver Simi Fehoko was poached off of the Steelers’ practice squad yesterday by the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving Pittsburgh with two spots open on their 16-man practice squad after today.

James Proche could be an option for one of those spots after his workout with the team today. He was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 out of SMU. Proche was incredibly prolific as a college receiver, recording 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season alone. Over his four-year NCAA career, Proche recorded a total of 301 catches for just under 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Once in the NFL, the 5’11, 201-pound receiver was primarily used as a punt returner, recording 27 returns for 222 yards with a long 20 over his three seasons with Baltimore. Over that same span, Proche recorded 25 receptions for 278 yards. He has yet to score an NFL touchdown.

Waived by the Ravens before final roster cuts in 2023, Proche is looking to join his second NFL team. He’s a possible option for the Steelers’ practice squad following his tryout.

The Steelers will be facing the Houston Texans this week on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.