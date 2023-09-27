Before Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt entered the NFL, he was a Houston Texans fan, not necessarily because of the team... but rather because of his brother J.J., who was drafted by the franchise in 2011.

When the Steelers visit NRG Stadium on Sunday, Watt will be on hand to watch his brother become a member of the Texans Ring of Honor.

“It’s going to be different being back there without him playing,” Watt told reporters. “It’s going to be awesome seeing him be received the way he deserves to be received. It’s going to be pretty special. For me, it’s all about remembering it’s a big game. At the end of the day, there’s a game to be played.”

J.J. Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season after 12 years in the NFL and is almost certainly going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2028. It’s a career that T.J. hopes to live up to.

With 83.5 sacks to his name, T.J. just needs 31 to tie his brother and is on pace to reach that goal. In fact, T.J. is ahead of his brother’s pace and is expected to surpass his sack total as long as he can stay healthy.

This season, T.J. Watt leads the league with six sacks through three games, and he’ll hope to add to that total on Sunday when the Steelers face the Texans at 1 p.m. ET.