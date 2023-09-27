NFL quarterback rankings: Week 4

We have seen some masterful quarterback play thus far in 2023. We’ve also seen whatever it is Zach Wilson is doing. Here are the quarterback rankings heading into Week 4 and the final week of September.

Just for clarification, the backups who stepped in for their starting counterpoints will not be appearing on the list unless named the full-time starter or if they are slated to play multiple games. So honorable mentions to Gardner Minshew, Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton.

32. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: 32

Week 3 stats: 18-of-36, 157 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

It is malpractice to continue trudging Wilson out there. He is not an NFL caliber quarterback.

31. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: 29

Week 3 stats: 21-of-38, 208 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Ridder is not going to be the long-term starter for the Falcons. He does nothing to move the needle or scare defenses.

30. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Last Week: 25

Week 3 stats: 11-of-22, 99 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

He has lost every ounce of potential and confidence that he once had. I’d be shocked if he is still a Bear in 2024.

29. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 26

Week 3 stats: 22-of-32, 137 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Joe Schoen has done a solid job at making smart decisions since taking over as general manager- paying Daniel Jones continues to prove to be his worst choice week in and week out.

28. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: 30

Week 3 stats: 17-of-21, 189 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

The Cardinals won’t win a lot of games, but those 53 misfits will play their asses off week in and week out, and it starts with their journeyman quarterback.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 27

Week 3 stats: N/A

Young stays idle after missing Week 3 due to injury. Andy Dalton stepped in and played respectable football. We need to see Young begin taking steps forward once back in the lineup, but it’s hard to do when his No. 1 target is a signed picture of Tim Biakabutuka.

26. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: 23

Week 3 stats: 13-of-25, 104 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Put in Malik Willis or Will Levis, the Titans are cooked with a capital C.

25. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 22

Week 3 stats: 15-of-29, 201 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

The offense is bland and boring, and so is their quarterback. Also, Jones is a dirty player and should be fined for his consistent dirty behavior.

24. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 28

Week 3 stats: 16-of-28, 235 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Pickett had his best game of the young season by far in Week 3. That completion percentage needs to come up, but the offense actually made adjustments, which was positive to see.

23. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 31

Week 3 stats: 27-of-33, 289 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

That was Watson’s best game as a Brown. We’ll see if there is any carry over from that performance.

22. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 21

Week 3 stats: 15-of-25, 146 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Oh dear, that was the Baker I expected to see coming into this season. I will say, though, he ripped a 2-point conversion basically flat-footed to Chris Godwin and it looked rad.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 19

Week 3 stats: 28-of-44, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

He’s Bruce Wayne without his gadgets.

20. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 16

Week 3 stats: 19-of-29, 170 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs

The bad news is Howell came down to Earth a bit and looked like a first-year starter. The good news is it’s very likely that’s the worst he’ll ever look.

19. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last Week: 24

Week 3 stats: 23-of-38, 306 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Hey, it isn’t Russ’ fault the Broncos allowed 70 points. The Broncos are bad, but Russ looks much better than he did last season.

18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 18

Week 3 stats: 13-of-18, 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Carr went down with injury, but he wasn’t playing a great game up until that point. He hasn’t looked like a needle-moving quarterback yet this season.

17. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: 17

Week 3 stats: N/A

Richardson has already proven to be dynamic, but he needs to protect himself better. The only reason he slid down a spot is because of No. 17 on the list.

16. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 20

Week 3 stats: 20-of-30, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Stroud is the real deal, man. He torched the Jaguars this past weekend, and has still yet to throw his first interception.

15. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 12

Week 3 stats: 18-of-33, 269 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

That was an ugly performance Monday night against the Bengals. The arm itself looks good, but the decision making is starting to become an issue for Stafford.

14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 14

Week 3 stats: 22-of-44, 259 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jordan Love had his first signature win in what was one of the greatest comebacks in Packers history, leading the Packers to score 18 fourth quarter points to defeat the Saints 18-17. He remains idle, though, because the first three quarters were tough to watch.

13. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 15

Week 3 stats: 23-of-36, 296 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Geno has seemed to completely shaken off that Week 1 rust and is playing like the Geno we saw in 2022.

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 13

Week 3 stats: 22-of-33, 243 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

This Lions offense continues to play well despite missing Jameson Williams and David Montgomery, and Goff is leading the charge.

11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 10

Week 3 stats: 26-of-49, 259 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

The Bengals got the win, but Burrow us noticeably a shell of himself right now.

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 11

Week 3 stats: 25-of-37, 310 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Don’t let the box score fool you, Purdy made one really good throw all night and it was when the game was all but over.

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: 9

Week 3 stats: 22-of-31, 202 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs (101 yards rushing, 1 TD)

It was a wet game in sloppy conditions for the Ravens. Lamar didn’t play his absolute best, but he didn’t play bad, either.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 8

Week 3 stats: 25-of-40, 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Dallas wasn’t going to win every game by three scores or more. They lost to an inferior team, but Dak wasn’t the reason they lost.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 6

Week 3 stats: 23-of-37, 277 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Hurts hasn’t looked great as a passer yet this season. The Eagles are 3-0, but it’s the run game and defense that’s getting them there.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 4

Week 3 stats: 27-of-40, 279 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Lawrence didn’t play a terrible game, the rest of the Jaguars just need to wake the hell up. They have a get right game in London against the Falcons this week- they better win.

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 7

Week 3 stats: 32-of-50, 367 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Kirk Cousins is on pace for over 6,000 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. The Vikings are 0-3, but it isn’t because of him.

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 5

Week 3 stats: 23-of-26, 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Tua and the Dolphins are having a historical year in terms of efficiency. They are as dangerous as anyone in the NFL.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 2

Week 3 stats: 20-of-32, 218 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (46 yards rushing, 1 TD)

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 3

Week 3 stats: 40-of-47, 405 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Herbert is carrying this sad sack franchise, and has since he came into the league.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 1

Week 3 stats: 24-of-33, 272 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

He’s the best we’ve ever seen.