Terrible Towel Tales: Jerome Bettis says Bill Cowher held offense back

Steelers Great Jerome Bettis Reveals Bill Cowher Was Holding The Offense Back Before 2005 Super Bowl Victory | Stuart Miller-Davis, Steeler Nation
Bettis said that before that game, Cowher had been policing Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt’s calls. Roethlisberger also remembers the head coach hanging over the coordinator’s shoulder during games. Bettis added that once the leash was off Whisenhunt, the unit transformed.
“When he [Cowher] took the reigns off, our offense totally changed,” he said. “We started letting it go and we hadn’t done that. That was when we became a different football team.”
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Denies Matt Canada Promotion | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines prior to their Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders for a “promotion” to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Steelers moved Canada into a more “prominent” role that works daily with quarterback Kenny Pickett.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, that’s not true.
Tomlin was asked during his Week 4 press conference if Canada has changed his role at all and whether he has adjusted how he will be working with Pickett. The Steelers head coach swiftly answered, “No.”
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs Trolls Cowboys After Win | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
It took five games and some nail bitters but former Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Josh Dobbs finally earned his first NFL win as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
The win was not foreseen as the Cowboys entered the weekend 12.5-point favorites in Arizona. But, Dobbs and company held strong and beat undefeated Dallas 28-16 behind Dobbs’ 189 yards and a touchdown.
Now, he’s having fun with it. Before the game, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said on his podcast The Edge With Micah Parsons that he had Dobbs on a dart board all week and he was throwing darts at him. So, after the win, Dobbs decided to make a video.
Posting on his TikTok, Dobbs plays a clip of Parsons saying he’s throwing darts and then a video of himself dodging darts being thrown at him.
