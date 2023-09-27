Terrible Towel Tales: Jerome Bettis says Bill Cowher held offense back

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Bettis said that before that game, Cowher had been policing Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt’s calls. Roethlisberger also remembers the head coach hanging over the coordinator’s shoulder during games. Bettis added that once the leash was off Whisenhunt, the unit transformed. “When he [Cowher] took the reigns off, our offense totally changed,” he said. “We started letting it go and we hadn’t done that. That was when we became a different football team.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines prior to their Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders for a “promotion” to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Steelers moved Canada into a more “prominent” role that works daily with quarterback Kenny Pickett. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, that’s not true. Tomlin was asked during his Week 4 press conference if Canada has changed his role at all and whether he has adjusted how he will be working with Pickett. The Steelers head coach swiftly answered, “No.”

