8 Steelers miss practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for another road test when they travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at the first injury report going into Week 4:

Steelers injury report: Week 4

Full: No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion)

Gunner Olszewski is back at practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game in concussion protocol. His participation at practice today means he has a great chance of returning this Sunday against the Texans.

Limited: S Miles Killebrew (Knee)

Miles Killebrew was limited in practice today, meaning he should be monitored, but has a very good chance of playing Sunday should he remain participating in practice in some capacity.

DNP:

P Pressley Harvin (Hamstring)

WR Allen Robinson II (Ankle)

CB Patrick Peterson (NIR)

OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR)

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Elbow)

OL James Daniels (Groin)

FB Connor Heyward (Ankle)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Foot)

It’s a busy injury report for the Steelers, with eight players sitting out of Wednesday’s practice.

Patrick Peterson and Isaac Seumalo are getting their veteran rest days and should be back at practice tomorrow.

Those who missed practice today for injuries include Pressley Harvin, Allen Robinson, Chukwuma Okorafor, James Daniels, Connor Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. We’ll keep an eye out to see if they return on Thursday or Friday. If they don’t, their status for Sunday could be in doubt.

Notably, regarding punter Pressley Harvin, the team did sign veteran punter Brad Wing to the practice squad Wednesday, perhaps in anticipation of the possibility he’s unavailable due to injury.