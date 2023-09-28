Packers vs. Lions: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 4

We are already in the final week of September and heading into Week 4, where the Packers will host the Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The Lions enter the game 2-1, coming off a dominant performance over Atlanta in which they kept the Falcons out of the end zone. Jared Goff and the offense have been efficient, and the defense showed its potential in Week 3.

For Green Bay, they are coming off one of the greatest wins in recent franchise history, overcoming a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit and scoring 18 unanswered points to get to 2-1. Jordan Love has eight total touchdowns to just one interception thus far, and it looks like the Packers have their quarterback of the future.

How to watch Packers vs. Lions

Date: 9/28/2023

Where: Lambeau Field

Kickoff: 8:15

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video App

Odds and predictions for TEAM vs. TEAM

Point spread: Lions -1.5

O/U: 46

Moneyline: DET -120. GB +100

Pick against the spread

The Packers injury report is still quite lengthy. Christian Watson, David Bakhtiari, and Jaire Alexander all missed practice, while Aaron Jones was a limited participant. That said, the Packers’ offense is sixth in the NFL in EPA per play despite missing arguably their three best offensive players. Meanwhile, both defenses have been largely similar with the Lions currently ranking 13th in defensive EPA per play and the Packers right behind them in 14th. This game also features two incredible offensive minds in Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur. It’s incredibly difficult to decide which way to lean, but I will go with the home team and take the Packers to cover the 1.5 point spread and win outright.

The pick: Packers +1.5

Point total

Both teams have shown the ability to put up points this season, and both are in the top 12 in points per game. The Packers are eight in the league, scoring 26.7 points per contest, while the Lions’ 24 points per game is good for 12th in the league. Each offense can become explosive at any point, and for that reason, I’ll take the over.

The pick: Over 46 points

