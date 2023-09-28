NFL Week 4 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!

The week opens up with a... fun...? (maybe?) NFC North showdown with the Detroit Lions traveling to Lambeau to face the Green Bay Packers. Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, with each of these teams neck and neck in the division with a 2-1 record heading into the week.

That’s all leading up to what all Steelers fans are really after, though — the Steelers Week 4 matchup against the Texans. It’s the second road game of the season, and finally, a well-deserved break from the limelight of primetime. The Steelers are 2.5-point road favorites and will look to rise to 3-1 while another AFC North showdown takes place just off Lake Erie between the Cleveland Browns and visiting Baltimore Ravens.

This will be a crucial week for Pittsburgh, even as early as it is in the season, with the Steelers technically sitting as the top seed in the AFC North. Three teams, including the Steelers, sit at 2-1, with potential to rise to the top with a win.

Here’s a look at Behind The Steel Curtain’s game predictions for the rest of the week.

What are your thoughts on the team’s picks for Week 4?

