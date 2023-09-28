Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Tomlin gives Diontae Johnson Ultimatum

Tomlin strolls by and notices all of the pampering he’s getting. “Whatever you need,” he joked with Johnson. “I’ll get somebody here fanning a towel on your ass.” All joking aside… “But you better play like that.” Once Johnson returns, the Steelers expect him to play worthy of the attention he’s gotten (his $37 million contract notwithstanding). With the exception of a couple of explosive touchdowns — which just so happen to be the NFL’s longest pass plays — the receivers are struggling. It’s a result of Kenny Pickett trying to get his groove back, subpar offensive line play and questionable play-calling, but having Johnson back in the mix should do them some good.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense finally showed some life during their Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But the victory wasn’t enough to say they were back on track. Maybe headed that way, but even the players acknowledged there was work left to be done. “I think we’re on track to getting it back. It’s never a perfect game,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game. “There are things we wished we had back and there’s plays where that’s always going to be the case. But I think we’re definitely getting towards that step that we needed to have it back.”