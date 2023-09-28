Steelers getting healthy ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for another road test when they travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at the second injury report going into Week 4:

Steelers injury report: Week 4

Full: WR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion), S Miles Killebrew (Knee), OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Elbow), FB Connor Heyward (Ankle)

Miles Killebrew practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday, while Chukwuma Okorafor and Connor Heyward returned after missing the first practice of the week. This gives them both a lot of optimism towards playing on Sunday.

Limited: WR Allen Robinson II (Ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (Foot)

Allen Robinson and Larry Ogunjobi suited up today, but were limited in practice. Their statuses will be monitored for tomorrow to determine what their designation will be for Sunday’s game.

DNP: P Pressley Harvin (Hamstring), OL James Daniels (Groin), TE Darnell Washington (Knee)

James Daniels missed practice for the second straight day, casting serious doubt into whether he’ll play Sunday. Rookie tight end Darnell Washington popped up on the injury report after practicing Wednesday. He’s dealt with the injury throughout the season, and it appears to be affecting him again.

The Steelers have already made plans to be without punter Pressley Harvin this week. The team did sign veteran punter Brad Wing to the practice squad Wednesday, perhaps in anticipation of the possibility he’s unavailable due to injury.