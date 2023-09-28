Steelers interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor

The Steelers were named as one of seven teams who could potentially trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

This comes from Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports who reported that the Steelers expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled running back. Other teams include the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers’ run game has struggled to get anything going, ranking 30th in rush EPA through three weeks.

Pittsburgh drafted current starting running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Alabama product has become a polarizing player in terms of how some fans view his production and place in the offense.

Taylor was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the NFL in rushing and touchdowns in 2021, and is currently seeking a long-term contract.