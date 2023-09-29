Black & Gold Time Capsule: Steelers vs. Texans matchup history & more ahead of Week 4

After hitting a few blackjacks and surviving a run of bad luck in a 23-18 win in Vegas, the Steelers roll down to Houston to face the Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1 at NRG Stadium. Let’s see what can be learned by looking at the history of Steelers-Texans matchups.

Steelers vs. Texans matchup history

If you’re not sure how to feel about facing the Texans, it’s excusable as there have only been seven meetings all-time between the two franchises with the Steelers holding a 5-2 edge.

The most recent meeting was in 2020 when the Steelers faced QB DeShaun Watson for the first time. Trailing 21-20 after the third quarter, RB James Conner would run for a touchdown midway through the fourth to give the Steelers the lead, and a two-point conversion was tacked on for the final margin of 28-21.

Before that was a 34-6 Steeler victory on Dec. 25 2017 — a high point for two Pittsburgh players in particular. WR Justin Hunter caught just seven passes in 12 games played for the Steelers over 2017-2018, but he did catch his only touchdown for the Steelers in that game. FB Rosie Nicks would carry the football only four times in his five years with the Steelers but found the end zone that night in Houston as well for the lone rushing touchdown of his career. It was a Merry Christmas for all in the Black and Gold.

The first-ever meeting of these two franchises was the inaugural year for the Houston Texans in 2002. The Texans came to Heinz Field in the late stages of a 4-12 season and were thoroughly outplayed by the Steelers to the tune of a 422-47 edge in total yardage. Steelers QB Tommy Maddox would account for three touchdowns that day. Unfortunately, those touchdowns were all scored by the Texans. A Maddox fumble was returned for a touchdown and he followed it up with a pick-six and then another pick-six. Good Guys lose 24-6.

Texans changes for 2023

2023 is certainly a rebuilding year for the Texans. They filled their roster through free agency with a lot of value-priced veterans to support a slew of fresh-faced rookies. Houston used the No. 2 overall pick to select QB C.J. Stroud and traded back up to No. 3 to select EDGE Will Anderson. Their second-round pick C Juice Scruggs is one of six offensive linemen that have made their way to the injured reserved list already, and a seventh OL is on the PUP list. At this point, they’re playing backups to the backups at certain spots. Read on.

Family Ties: Steelers-Texans connections

Former Steeler C Kendrick Green was traded to the Texans on Aug. 29 and is now their starting center due to injuries.

Others to make the journey from Western Pennsylvania to South Texas include K Chris Brown, TE Mark Bruener, and CB Steven Nelson.

DB Desmond King was signed by the Steelers on Aug. 31 after playing the past two years for the Texans.

The head coach of those 2002 Texans that gave the Steelers a 24-6 defeat? That was none other than former Steelers DC Dom Capers.

Hopefully, this info gets you primed for this week’s showdown with the Houston Texans! The game kicks off on Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET.