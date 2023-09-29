We track all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s content highlighting everything you need to know on the Steelers Week 4 game against the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Texans: Your hub for all news, updates, more ahead of Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ (2-1) two-game road trip continues this week, this time headed down south to face the Houston Texans (1-2). Though the Texans head into this matchup on the wrong side of .500, they’re coming in hot after upsetting the Jaguars in Jacksonville for a big-time divisional win.

A big part of the Texans success, surprisingly, has been the offense. Despite hiring a defensive head coach in Demeco Ryans, it’s been the other side of the ball that’s shown some spark, with rookie QB C.J. Stroud standing as a big reason for their success.

Can he keep that success rolling against this Steelers big bad defense? Can the Steelers offense continue to roll and build on a successful Week 3? We’ll soon find out.

