Terrible Towel Tales: It’s time for Joey Porter Jr. to start

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t doing anything a favor by holding Joey Porter Jr. back this season. If he wasn’t ready, understandable, but he appears good enough to grow while he’s playing - and the team needs more options at cornerback.

There’s nothing wrong with playing Levi Wallace or Patrick Peterson. Both are starters in the NFL and capable of manning the Steelers outside corner spots. But neither should be playing nearly 100% of the defensive snaps for a 17-game season.