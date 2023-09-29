Terrible Towel Tales: It’s time for Joey Porter Jr. to start

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
It’s Joey Porter Jr. Time for Steelers | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t doing anything a favor by holding Joey Porter Jr. back this season. If he wasn’t ready, understandable, but he appears good enough to grow while he’s playing - and the team needs more options at cornerback.
There’s nothing wrong with playing Levi Wallace or Patrick Peterson. Both are starters in the NFL and capable of manning the Steelers outside corner spots. But neither should be playing nearly 100% of the defensive snaps for a 17-game season.
T.J. Watt is ‘super excited’ about what’s to come for Steelers rookie defender | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
T.J. Watt is a pretty good judge of talent, so when he talks about the performance of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, you listen.
“Kid plays hard. And he’s a big guy that can move really well, and he continues to get better week in and week out,” Watt said after defeating the Raiders.
Cole Holcomb is the NFL’s ‘Way to Play’ Week 3 recipient | Good Morning Football
The #NFLWayToPlay Award Winner for Week 3 is @Steelers LB @ColeHolcomb_— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 28, 2023
Check out the play where he reads the throw and breaks up the pass to earn him this week's award ⏬https://t.co/mrQc5GJmsc | via @gmfb pic.twitter.com/FaisYSBi7T
