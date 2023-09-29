Steelers rule out two starters ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially be without two of their starters in Week 4’s contest against the Houston Texans, ruling out OG James Daniels (groin) and P Pressley Harvin (hamstring) the team announced Friday.

Despite a relatively lengthy injury report to start the week, the Steelers upgraded all other players who had been limited in practice to “full”. The list of those previously limited includes WR Allen Robinson (ankle), S Miles Killebrew (knee), OL Chuks Okorafor (elbow), TE Darnell Washington (knee), FB Connor Heyward (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion).

In preparation for the potential absence of Pressley, the Steelers signed veteran punter Brad Wing to the practice squad earlier this week. He’s a familiar face to the Steelers, having been the team’s starting punter in 2014 before being traded to the Giants the following season.

Stepping up for Daniels on the offensive line will be OG Nate Herbig, the older brother of Steelers third-round rookie linebacker Nick Herbig. Herbig spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles after going undrafted in 2019, followed by a season with the Jets in 2022. Herbig has averaged a 5.0% allowed pressure rate over his career — the 17th-highest allowed pressure rate among guards to play 1,000+ snaps dating back to the 2019 season. His performance with the Steelers in the preseason was encouraging, however, as he showed high-value versatility, getting snaps in at LG, C, and RG.