The Pittsburgh Steelers have established their 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad, but that doesn’t mean the team is done making transactions. The Steelers can still go out on the open market and sign players to improve their team, as long as the team makes a corresponding move.

For the Steelers, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the team should look into the availability of veteran offensive lineman Gabe Jackson.

The 32-year-old is getting up there in years, but he has started at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons. Last year, he allowed only two sacks for the Seattle Seahawks, per PFF. The Steelers have a young offensive line in general, so bringing in another veteran voice with a wealth of starting experience wouldn’t be a bad move. They need to protect second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to have a successful 2023 season.

The offensive line is going to be key for the Steelers this season. It’s hard to be successful in the NFL without a strong unit in the trenches, and Jackson could provide depth there, especially having experience at both right and left guard. Jackson was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders and played his first seven NFL seasons with them.

After spending the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Jackson is a free agent. He has been without a job in the NFL since March, so he hasn’t been warmed up in a training camp, which is a very valid reason as to why the Steelers shouldn’t sign Jackson. But if he can catch up quickly, he would be able to provide some more depth for the Steelers on the offensive line.

With the recent emergence of OL Spencer Anderson and underdog Dylan Cook, who both made the final 53-man roster, the biggest value Jackson might offer is by virtue of the experience he brings to the table heading into his 10th season.

