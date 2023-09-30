Steelers Reacts Results: Most fans expecting a postseason run

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed south for Week 4, taking on the Houston Texans for the first time in their post-Ben Roethlisberger Era.

Earlier this week, we polled fans on several questions about their confidence in the team, OC Matt Canada, and the Steelers chances to make the playoffs this seson. Here’s what they had to say.

Confidence in the Steelers is a roller coaster.

This is the highest fans have rated their confidence that the Steelers are headed in the right direction since Week 1 kickoff. Of course, that’s not a huge surprise considering the team is coming off of a road win — and a much prettier win than Pittsburgh posted in Week 2 at that.

Of course, 45% of fans rating they’re confident in the team’s direction is still less than half... which, considering the Steelers are 2-1, is not great.

Nearly 3⁄ 4 of Steelers fans are still ready to give Matt Canada the boot.

Week 3’s win over the Raiders marked several season-highs for this Pittsburgh Steelers offense. They totaled 333 offensive yards, with the offense’s 228 passing yards and 105 rushing yards both marking season highs, as well as a season-best 25% percentage of plays resulting in first downs and a 40% conversion rate on third down attempts.

Still, it wasn’t enough to reignite the hope of Steelers faithful that Matt Canada is the right person to lead this team’s offense moving forward, with 74% of fans voted to say he’s still a goner after Week 3.

22% of fans are willing to give Canada another shot after the offense showed some signs of life and changes to the playcalling. Maybe the most interesting result of this poll, however, is the 4% of fans who said they were never actually out on Canada...

Most Steelers fans are prepping for the playoffs.

After a 2-1 start, 61% of voters think Pittsburgh will make the playoffs in the 2023-24 season. Even despite a disappointing start, it’s not a stretch to imagine, especially considering the strength with which the defense is playing and the fact that the Steelers were just a hair out from making the postseason just last season.

Ahead of Week 4, the Steelers are just slightly favored to make the playoffs with odds at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

