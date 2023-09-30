Terrible Towel Tales: Colin Cowherd says TRADE Watt and Pickens

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Williams has been aces throughout a collegiate career split between Oklahoma and USC. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has thrown for 7,649 career yards and 78 touchdowns…and counting. He’s also showcased his dual-threat ability with 895 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Cowherd thinks Williams is worth giving up a king’s ransom for and suggests the Steelers be the team to trade up for him. The Pittsburgh-specific trade package he suggested on “The Herd” included three first-round picks and two of the team’s best players in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver George Pickens.

The second-year signal caller bootlegged to his left off of the play action, drifted away from the pass rush and hoisted a pass off of one foot. It landed in the waiting arms of Pat Freiermuth. The tight end spiked the ball into the stands, adding an exclamation point to the 13-yard touchdown strike. With that play, the Steelers extended their lead to 16 points and effectively put a bow on their prime-time win in Vegas. But beyond just the six points it produced, the play is also a prime example of two techniques offensive coordinator Matt Canada used effectively in Week 3: play action and moving the quarterback outside the pocket.

Steelers’ Larry Foote Remembers Being Excited About Mike Tomlin Hire, But Grew To Hate Him | Stuart Miller-Davis, Steeler Nation