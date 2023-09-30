Terrible Towel Tales: Colin Cowherd says TRADE Watt and Pickens

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Colin Cowherd Suggests Steelers Trade the Farm To Draft USC QB: “I Would Give Up Watt, Three Firsts, and Pickens for Caleb Williams” | Andy Watkins, PFN
Williams has been aces throughout a collegiate career split between Oklahoma and USC. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has thrown for 7,649 career yards and 78 touchdowns…and counting. He’s also showcased his dual-threat ability with 895 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Cowherd thinks Williams is worth giving up a king’s ransom for and suggests the Steelers be the team to trade up for him. The Pittsburgh-specific trade package he suggested on “The Herd” included three first-round picks and two of the team’s best players in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver George Pickens.
How the Steelers tapped into Kenny Pickett’s mobility with bootlegs and play action | Mike DeFabo, The Athletic
The second-year signal caller bootlegged to his left off of the play action, drifted away from the pass rush and hoisted a pass off of one foot. It landed in the waiting arms of Pat Freiermuth. The tight end spiked the ball into the stands, adding an exclamation point to the 13-yard touchdown strike.
With that play, the Steelers extended their lead to 16 points and effectively put a bow on their prime-time win in Vegas. But beyond just the six points it produced, the play is also a prime example of two techniques offensive coordinator Matt Canada used effectively in Week 3: play action and moving the quarterback outside the pocket.
Steelers’ Larry Foote Remembers Being Excited About Mike Tomlin Hire, But Grew To Hate Him | Stuart Miller-Davis, Steeler Nation
Foote said that, initially, the team was excited to have a young coach coming in. To put into context just how youthful Tomlin was, Foote’s partner in crime at linebacker, James Farrior, played against Tomlin in college. In 1994, Tomlin’s last season at the collegiate level and Farrior’s first, Farrior’s Virginia Cavaliers stomped Tomlin’s William & Mary Tribe by a score of 37-3.
Things were going to change very quickly in Pittsburgh for Foote and the other players who had gotten used to a light schedule of offseason activities under Coach Cowher. A young Coach Tomlin had arrived, and he was bringing a new intensity to training camp with him.
