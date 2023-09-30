College Gameday, Potential Steelers Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 college football season!

Due to time constraints we will fast forward further into the action....



There will be no mention of Colorado today because they lost that right after their tail whipping from Oregon. Still though, for the many bashing Coach Prime, how many spoke up about the outcome of that game beforehand. I can tell you.... a big ole fat Blutarski, or at least I didn’t see it.



Oh yeah, College Gameday is in Durham and it isn’t for the men’s basketball team



TOP 25

#24 Kansas at #3 Texas at 3:30 ABC

T’Vondre Sweat NT #93 6’4” 362lbs - This guy has continued to rise up draft boards and I’m sort of glad because I had him in the Top 100 on my Big Board. You guys remember the “The Big Snack”? This guy is getting it done in similar fashion along that Texas front.

#13 LSU at #20 Ole Miss at 6:00 ESPN

Maason Smith IDL #0 6’5” 315lbs - Continuing the dive into the Interior Defensive Line group with a very talented prospect. There is so much to like about this young man but injuries has derailed putting it all together. Smith has the size length and mobility that you want along the front. He has a quick get off and is decent in the run game.

#11 Notre Dame at #17 Duke at 7:30 ABC

Graham Barton LT #62 6’5” 314lbs - Joe Alt will draw most of the attention in this game, and rightfully so but the Blue Devils have a talented prospect all their own at Left Tackle. Technically sound fundamentals with intangibles above the neck. Not sure how I feel about him staying at LT but we also could use an upgrade along the right side as well. He has also played Center.

Notable Game

#1 Georgia at Auburn at 3:30 CBS

Bulldogs

Sedrick Van Pran C #63 6’3” 310lbs

Nazir Stackhouse NT #78 6’3” 320lbs

Tigers

DJ James CB #4 6’1 174lbs

Let us know what games you are watching and what prospect(s) you wouldn’t mind seeing in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and Go Steelers







