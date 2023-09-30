Brad Wing set to make NFL return after six-year absence

Steelers punter Pressley Harvin is officially out for Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans.

With Harvin’s absence brings the need for a punter- enter Brad Wing. The former Steeler hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in six (!) years.

The LSU product came into the NFL in 2013 and spent 2014 with the Steelers before being traded to the Giants in 2015. He remained in New York until his release in early 2018, which was the last time he was on an NFL roster.

He spent this past spring in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas, who are coached by Steelers legend Hines Ward. Now, Wing gets a chance to punt at the NFL level once again.