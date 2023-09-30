Saturday Night Open Thread: Week 4

Our great Steel Canuck was unavailable for tonight’s open thread so I’m here in his place!

It’s my wife’s birthday weekend, so we’re headed out to celebrate with some cocktails following a nice Texas Longhorns win.

We’re finally back to the early afternoon schedule for the Steelers (my sleep schedule is grateful), so before that “early” kickoff, let’s talk Steelers

Colin Cowherd suggested the Steelers trade away franchise cornerstone T.J. Watt in the pursuit for Heisman Award winner and USC QB Caleb Williams. Is there legitimately any player (on a current roster or who you think is worth tanking for) that would convince you to trade away Watt? Which Steelers running back would you prefer to play the majority of offensive snaps against the Texans in Week 4? AKA, the league’s worst rushing defense… Who’s the Steelers’ WR1? George Pickens or Diontae Johnson? Does Pickett post his second performance of 2+ passing touchdowns in his career in Week 4? FWIW, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has already had two… If you had any advice for Mike Tomlin, what would it be?

Let’s chat, my friends!