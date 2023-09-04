Steelers weekly odds for 2023, by the numbers

NFL fans, rejoice — you’ve officially almost survived the entire offseason. The league will kick off the 2023 NFL season with a banger with the Lions traveling to face the Chiefs Thursday Night Football, followed up by a jam packed Sunday game slate. That game slate, of course, will feature the Steelers hope opener against the visiting Niners in Week 1.

Leading up to kickoff, betting odds for each Steelers game in the 2023 season will lock. This means that bettors will have just a few more days to lock in bets at their current odds (and potentially take advantage of them).

Here, we’ll take a look at the Steelers odds available for every game in the 2023 season as they stand to start off Week 1, and highlighting some of the key takeaways on the current lines.

Steelers Odds & Ends

The Steelers are moneyline favorites (AKA, favored to win) in 10 of 17 games this season.

It’s exciting to hear that there’s some faith in the Steelers for the coming season, but it does come with a small caveat. The caveat outshining that excitement is that most of the games where Pittsburgh is favored are coming against teams generally considered to be weaker opponents, like the Arizona Cardinals, who are likely in line for the No. 1 pick in 2024.

They are favored in just one of their seven games against teams that made the playoffs in the 2022 season — Week 8 against the Jaguars. A win is a win, no matter how you dice it, but how they stack up against last season’s playoff teams will be a big indicator of the Steelers’ postseason viability in 2023.

The Steelers sit as betting underdogs in all but one of their six games against AFC North Rivals.

The only intradivisional game the Steelers are favored to win is in Week 2, when they’ll host the Browns at Acrisure Stadium. This shouldn’t be overly surprising considering they rank last in the AFC North with +500 odds to win the division.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers have quite literally never actually finished last in the AFC North. 1988 marked the last time that Pittsburgh finished last within their division, having belonged at that time to the AFC Central.

The odds imply Pittsburgh’s in for a lot of close games.

Most of the games on the schedule this year have the point spread installed at or less, meaning the implied margin of victory is less than a field goal.

Games where the Steelers are 3+ point underdogs include a couple of those aforementioned intradivisional showdowns, including Week 12 at Cincinnati and Week 18 at Baltimore. Meanwhile, each of the games that have the Steelers favored by at least 3 points are coming against teams that had a losing record in 2022.

Once again, the odds imply that the public might not be sold on the Steelers — even if the Black & Gold Faithful are. If Pittsburgh gets off to a hot start, expect odds to re-open come game day to reflect some significant line movement. If you’re a bettor that is all in on this Steelers squad, the time is now to lock in your bets while there’s still some decent value on the odds.

Here’s a full list of the odds for each game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1: 49ers vs. Steelers

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Over/under: 41

Moneyline odds: 49ers -142, Steelers +120

Week 2: Browns vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -1

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Browns -105

Week 3: Steelers vs. Raiders

Point spread: Steelers -1.5

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Raiders +105

Week 4: Steelers vs. Texans

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Texans +145

Week 5: Ravens vs. Steelers

Point spread: Ravens -1

Moneyline: Ravens -115, Steelers -105

Week 6: Steelers bye week

Week 7: Steelers vs. Rams

Point spread: Steelers -2

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Rams +105

Week 8: Jaguars vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -1

Moneyline: Steelers -118, Jaguars -102

Week 9: Titans vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -4

Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +150

Week 10: Packers vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -3

Moneyline: Steelers -148, Packers +124

Week 11: Steelers vs. Browns

Point spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns -120, Steelers +100

Week 12: Steelers vs. Bengals

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -198, Steelers +164

Week 13: Cardinals vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -6.5

Moneyline: Steelers -258, Cardinals +210

Week 14: Patriots vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -2

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Patriots +114

Week 15: Steelers vs. Colts

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -130, Colts +110

Week 16: Bengals vs. Steelers

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Steelers +110

Week 17: Steelers vs. Seahawks

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Steelers +114

Week 18: Steelers vs. Ravens

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +145