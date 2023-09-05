We track all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s best content all in one place ahead of the Steelers Week 1 season opener against the 49ers.

All you need to know for San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Week 1 2023

Welcome to the 2023 NFL season, folks! The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the season with a Week 1 home opener at Acrisure Stadium, hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers enter the 2023 season full of hope coming off a very exciting undefeated preseason. Suddenly, the biggest question marks over the past couple of years, including the future of the quarterback position in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, as well as the offensive line, don’t seem so big anymore.

But will it all stick?

We’ll be tracking all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s Week 1 content here, including game information, news updates, injury reports, and more.

Bookmark this page here and check back ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 showdown to keep up with the latest!