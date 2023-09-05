 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The San Francisco 49ers line up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi’s Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

All you need to know for San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Week 1 2023

We track all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s best content all in one place ahead of the Steelers Week 1 season opener against the 49ers.

Contributors: Jeremy_Brener, kate.magdziuk, and JBaileyNFL
Welcome to the 2023 NFL season, folks! The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the season with a Week 1 home opener at Acrisure Stadium, hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers enter the 2023 season full of hope coming off a very exciting undefeated preseason. Suddenly, the biggest question marks over the past couple of years, including the future of the quarterback position in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, as well as the offensive line, don’t seem so big anymore.

But will it all stick?

We’ll be tracking all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s Week 1 content here, including game information, news updates, injury reports, and more.

Bookmark this page here and check back ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 showdown to keep up with the latest!

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 4, 2023, 11:12am EDT