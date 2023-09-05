2023 NFL Quarterback Rankings: Week 1

As we get set to kickoff the 2023 NFL season, we begin out series of ranking every starting quarterback ahead of the weekend of action. Here are the NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 1.

32. Clayton Tune/Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

It truly doesn’t matter who starts. God save the Arizona Cardinals.

31. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

He’s going against a Ravens defense that will be well prepared. I have faith in his growth, though.

30. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

I don’t know if his linemen hate him, but they let opposing edge rushers through like they do. The lack of talented receivers also doesn’t help Young’s case.

29. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will stink, but Richardson’s progress will be fun to watch.

28. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s see what the walking beer bong can do with his fourth team in 19 months.

27. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

He’s certainly in the NFL. That’s about all I’ve got for Ridder. Moving on.

26. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

There is nothing left to salvage. I’m afraid Russ has cooked his final meal.

25. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

I’ll bet this is Jones’ final year in New England. There just isn’t much there.

24. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

The bar for quarterback play hasn’t been set too high in Washington over the last several years. Howell will benefit from the weapons around him and playing in an Eric Bieniemy offense.

23. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

I think Love will have a really productive first year as a starter. I can’t put him too much higher right now, though.

22. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Don’t even start. Put him in Houston and see how good he’d be. Purdy is a product of everything around him. His ceiling is who the 49ers got rid of- Jimmy Garoppolo.

21. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Maybe the most overrated quarterback in football today. I’d expect him to sit in this area of the rankings all season. Nothing he does moves the needle.

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

We’re all just counting down the weeks until Will Levis is named the starter.

19. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

With all the talent around him, it’s hard to imagine Pickett not taking a step forward in 2023. He’ll climb up the rankings before too long.

18. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

We’ll see how good Bruce Wayne is without all his expensive gadgets and Alfred in his ear.

17. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

He’s dynamic, but playing quarterback is a lot more than one 60 yard run per game. We need to see a leap from Fields as an efficient passer.

16. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

We shall see.

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff was as efficient as any quarterback from an EPA per play standpoint last season. The Lions have expectations this season. We’ll see if Goff can help them live up to the hype.

14. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

It’s Carr, Chris Olave, and… who? I really think the Saints are getting too much love. I like Carr, but there isn’t much on this offense.

13. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

He was very efficient in 2022, but he needs to stay healthy and show that it wasn’t a flash in the pan.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

This comes with the caveat that his arm is 100 percent. If not, then this will be his peak on the list throughout the season.

11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Even if Geno Smith is only 85 percent of what he was last season from a production standpoint, that’s still very good. I’m excited to watch the Seahawks this season.

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk is the one of the most consistently reliable quarterbacks of the last half-decade, and also the most slept on quarterback in football.

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The numbers are always there. Now let’s see him get past the Divisional round. They have the roster to make a deep run.

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of not getting past the Divisional round. On a serious note, the Ravens have an issue staying healthy. That’s my biggest concern with Jackson and Baltimore.

7. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

I think Rodgers has a little CM Punk in him (minus the whole straightedge thing). Hopefully the new environment and fresh start serves both he and the Jets well.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I’m more than comfortable putting Lawrence this high. He’s my pick to win MVP in 2023.

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will be right back where they left off atop the NFC, and it’ll be in large part because of Hurts’ ability as a dual-threat.

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

I’ve seen a lot of throws in my life, and three of the 10 best I’ve seen have been made by Herbert. The guy is special. His coach is not. Hopefully Kellen Moore can reignite this offense.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

If there is anyone who will be this generation’s Tom Brady, it’s Burrow.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

He’s Big Ben and Michael Vick rolled into one.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

No explanation needed.