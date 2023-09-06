Steelers Injury Report: DT Larry Ogunjobi limited in practice ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to prepare for their season opener on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and they are going into the game about as healthy as any football team can be.

Only Cam Heyward (rest) and Larry Ogunjobi (foot) were limited in practice today. Everyone else on the roster practiced in full.

Steelers injury report: Week 1

Limited: Cam Heyward (rest), Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

DNP: N/A

This is going to be as healthy as the Steelers will be for the season, so they should enjoy the good health while it lasts. Ogunjobi has been managing a foot injury since earlier in training camp, though Mike Tomlin noted there’s no concern for a “longterm” injury.

49ers injury report: Week 1

