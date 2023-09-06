The 2023 Isaac Redman Award winner is...

The voting for the 2023 Isaac Redmond Award has come to a close. All precincts have reported. All votes have been tallied. A vigorous recount process has been completed. Now it’s time to announce our winner of the 2023 Isaac Redman Award. Congratulations Mark Robins...no, wait a minute. I’ve just been informed that I was looking at last year’s poll results.

All kidding aside, the actual winner of the award this year is of course OL Spencer Anderson from Maryland.

The 7th-round selection was a head-scratcher of a pick as the Steelers had already bolstered their OL through free agency and with the first-round selection of T Broderick Jones. Anderson earned the hardware as his versatility along the offensive line helped provide a level of comfort in trading away G Kevin Dotson and C/G/FB/? Kendrick Green. When you see the Steelers with an extra pick in the 4th round next spring, say a thank you to Spencer Anderson.

2023 Redman Award Results — 1,575 total votes

59% — OL Spencer Anderson (927 votes)

(927 votes) 26% — OL Dylan Cook (416 votes)

8% — CB Cory Trice (122 votes)

5% — S Trenton Thompson(75 votes)

2% — OLB Quincy Roche (35 votes)

A thank you also goes out to all 1,575 who participated in the voting this year. Even though there was no sexy, hot candidate, you still performed your BTSC civic duty and cast a vote for the Redman. This year’s vote was made more difficult due to Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and Mike Tomlin working to stock the roster with not just starters but also quality depth players.

To envision a Redman candidate gaining significant playing time this year was a stretch. Anderson’s versatility to play up and down the offensive line gives him the best shot of any of the candidates, should the need arise.

Congratulations again to Spencer Anderson on winning the 2023 Isaac Redman Award!