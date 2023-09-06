Browns tried to recruit former Steeler Javon Hargrave, but he knew better

The Steelers will see a familiar face on the 49ers defensive line this week as former Steelers DT Javon Hargrave lines up in red and gold. Ahead of his return to the Burgh, Hargrave joined former teammate 3x All-Pro Cam Heyward on the Not Just Football podcast to chat, and he gave some ...interesting insight into the courting process he experienced after hitting free agency this offseason.

Being the cream of the crop in free agency wasn’t something Hargrave experienced his first time hitting free agency back in 2020. This year was different, fielding calls left and right from players on teams dying to recruit the top defensive tackle on the market.

One of those teams, he says, was the Cleveland Browns, discussing receiving calls from RB Nick Chubb and QB Deshaun Watson in particular. The two were in absolute fits of giggles even imagining the prospect of Hargrave in brown and orange.

“CLICK!” said Heyward, imitating a phone being hung up while laughing.

“I said, I can’t be hated like that,” Hargrave joked.

Week 1’s season opener marks Hargrave’s third return to Pittsburgh since the team let him walk after his rookie deal. His last game in Pittsburgh came just last season in Week 8, where he spent a lot of time tormenting poor Kenny Pickett, making his fourth career start. Hargrave notched two sacks, six tackles (one for loss), and a forced fumble from Pickett, which was recovered by the Eagles and returned for 10 yards.

BTSC Community, how do you feel seeing former Steelers playing for AFC North Rivals? Does it cross a line with the brotherhood? Do you care at all? Sound off in the comments!

Watch Javon Hargrave’s full interview with Cam Heyward on the Not Just Football Podcast on YouTube (or skip to his free agency discussion by clicking here)!