Steelers may dodge Nick Bosa in Week 1

The Steelers and 49ers kickoff their respective seasons this Sunday, and it appears that San Francisco will be without their top defensive star.

Nick Bosa has still not reported to the team, as he is in the midst of a holdout for a hefty contract extension. The fact that he is not at the team facility this late into the week leaves his status in doubt for Sunday’s season opener.

With the first practice of game week upon us, #49ers star Nick Bosa is not in the building for meetings with his teammates, sources say, as his holdout stretches into the regular season. His status for Week 1 is now in doubt as he seeks a blockbuster contract extension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023

Admittedly, this would be a huge advantage for the Steelers should Bosa not play. Without him on the defensive line, the 49ers’ edge presence goes down dramatically. Even if he does get a deal signed ahead of the game, he will have almost no practice reps since January.

Regardless, this contract dispute has fallen in the favor of the Steelers, and gives them a much better chance to start off the year with a win.