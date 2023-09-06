Steelers Reacts Survey: How will Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren be used in Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re just four days out from the Steelers Week 1 kickoff!

There are a lot of questions on the minds of Steelers fans ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Is this defense as good as we think? Would a Week 1 victory over a Nick Bosa-less 49ers feel cheap? How much better is the offensive line? Is Kenny Pickett going to make the second-year leap we’re all projecting? How will the team distribute RB carries between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to start the year?

[Takes deep breath] Whew, that was a lot.

We’ve compiled some of those burning questions here, and now’s your opportunity to weigh in, Behind The Steel Curtain community! Vote now and check back later in the week to see what other members of the community are thinking ahead of Week 1.