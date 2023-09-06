49ers vs. Steelers: Week 1 odds favor San Francisco... but should they?

We’re officially just four days out from the Pittsburgh Steelers season kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers! The Steelers will enjoy homefield advantage to open the year, as the 49ers make their way from the bay... potentially still without 2022’s Defensive Player of the Year DE Nick Bosa?

Here’s a look at the latest odds just ahead of kickoff for the 2023 NFL season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Steelers odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Steelers +2.5

Over/under: 41

Moneyline: 49ers -142, Steelers +120

You’ll note here that the Steelers are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Niners, with minimal line movement despite the continued absence of superstar DE Nick Bosa. There are still several days for him to get a deal done with San Francisco, seeking what’s likely to be a record-setting extension for the position prior to the final season on his rookie deal. There’s also some trouble brewing at tight end, with All-Pro TE George Kittle managing an injury that could force him to sit in Week 1.

If there’s a panic that the 49ers and Bosa might not get the deal done, it’s possible we see some line movement in favor of the Steelers. Is this a prime opportunity bettors to lock in their bets at the current odds that have Pittsburgh entering the season as home underdogs?

Some stats to consider as you make your bets:

2023 marks the first time the Steelers have opened Week 1 at home since 2014, when they opened the year with a 30-27 victory over the Browns at then-Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 365 passing yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

Since Mike Tomlin became the Steelers head coach in 2007, the Steelers have gone 10-5-1 in Week 1 matchups. Just five of those Week 1 games have been played at home since Tomlin was named the coach, going 4-1 in such matchups.

Dating back to 2008 (the earliest the data is available), the Steelers have been underdogs in six total Week 1 matchups, at home or on the road. They’ve won three of those six games played as Week 1 underdogs.

2023 marks the second time since 2008 that the Steelers were named home underdogs to open the year. The first and only time they were previously named Week 1 home underdogs was back in 2010, when the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 at Heinz Field.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.