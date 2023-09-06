Nick Bosa, 49ers agree to record-setting deal ahead of Week 1 vs. Steelers

The holdout is officially over for 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa. The 49ers and Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension ahead of Week 1 kickoff, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday.

The deal makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, exceeding Rams’ Aaron Donald at a $31.67 million average and Steelers’ T.J. Watt at just over $28 million per year. Through four NFL seasons, Bosa has notched 43.0 sacks, 156 tackles (56 for a loss) and eight forced fumbles — an absolute force to be reckoned with for opposing quarterbacks.

Bosa was named 2019’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL that ended his sophomore season after just two games. He bounced back in a big way since, having been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and earning All-Pro honors and 2022’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The team picked up his fifth-year option, but Bosa, eager to get a long-term extension underway prior to the season, held out of team activities through the offseason. The move comes just four days ahead of the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, officially putting Bosa in line to start Sunday.