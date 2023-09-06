 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Bosa, 49ers agree to record-setting deal ahead of Week 1 vs. Steelers

&nbsp;Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The holdout is officially over for 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa. The 49ers and Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension ahead of Week 1 kickoff, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday.

The deal makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, exceeding Rams’ Aaron Donald at a $31.67 million average and Steelers’ T.J. Watt at just over $28 million per year. Through four NFL seasons, Bosa has notched 43.0 sacks, 156 tackles (56 for a loss) and eight forced fumbles — an absolute force to be reckoned with for opposing quarterbacks.

Bosa was named 2019’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL that ended his sophomore season after just two games. He bounced back in a big way since, having been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and earning All-Pro honors and 2022’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The team picked up his fifth-year option, but Bosa, eager to get a long-term extension underway prior to the season, held out of team activities through the offseason. The move comes just four days ahead of the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, officially putting Bosa in line to start Sunday.

