2023 NFL season award predictions from the BTSC staff

We’re just hours out from kickoff for the 2023 NFL season, with the Detroit Lions headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champs.

In celebration of the season to come, we asked our contributors here with Behind The Steel Curtain to get an early jump on things and fill out their 2023-24 NFL awards ballot.

Here’s a look at each of our contributor picks for each NFL award for the season to come.

2023 NFL MVP predictions

Offensive Player of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

: RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns Jarrett Bailey : WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Jeremy Brener : QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Kyle Chrise : QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Ryland Bickley : WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets Tom Fox : QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Steve Martucci: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Player of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Jarrett Bailey : EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Jeremy Brener : EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Kyle Chrise : EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Ryland Bickley : EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Tom Fox : S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers Steve Martucci: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Jarrett Bailey : RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions Jeremy Brener : RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Kyle Chrise : RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions Ryland Bickley : RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Tom Fox : RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Steve Martucci: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Rookie of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles Jarrett Bailey : CB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders

: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders Jeremy Brener : DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles Kyle Chrise : DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles Ryland Bickley : CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

: CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots Tom Fox : LB YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: LB YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Steve Martucci: EDGE Will Anderson, Houston Texans

Coach of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars Jarrett Bailey : Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars Jeremy Brener : Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers Kyle Chrise : Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Ryland Bickley : Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers Tom Fox : Brian Daboll, New York Giants

: Brian Daboll, New York Giants Steve Martucci: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Comeback Player of the Year predictions

Kate Magdziuk : S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills Jarrett Bailey : WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans

: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans Jeremy Brener : EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders

: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders Kyle Chrise : QB Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers

: QB Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers Ryland Bickley : S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills Tom Fox : WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans

: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans Steve Martucci: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl 58 predictions

Kate Magdziuk : Bills over Eagles

: Bills over Eagles Jarrett Bailey : Bills over Cowboys

: Bills over Cowboys Jeremy Brener : Bengals over 49ers

: Bengals over 49ers Kyle Chrise : Steelers over 49ers

: Steelers over 49ers Ryland Bickley : Chiefs over 49ers

: Chiefs over 49ers Tom Fox : Chargers over Giants

: Chargers over Giants Steve Martucci: Steelers over Cowboys

Which contributors got it right? Who’s outed themselves as a bonafide homer? Let us know and give your own picks in the comments, BTSC crew!

Here’s a cheat sheet to copy and paste in the comments to fill out with your own answers!

- MVP:

- Offensive Player of the Year:

- Defensive Player of the Year:

- Offensive Rookie of the Year:

- Defensive Rookie of the Year:

- Coach of the Year:

- Comeback Player of the Year:

- Super Bowl matchup + Winner: