2023 NFL season award predictions from the BTSC staff

We’re just hours out from kickoff for the 2023 NFL season, with the Detroit Lions headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champs.
In celebration of the season to come, we asked our contributors here with Behind The Steel Curtain to get an early jump on things and fill out their 2023-24 NFL awards ballot.
Here’s a look at each of our contributor picks for each NFL award for the season to come.
2023 NFL MVP predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jarrett Bailey: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jeremy Brener: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Kyle Chrise: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Ryland Bickley: QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tom Fox: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
- Steve Martucci: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Player of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Jarrett Bailey: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Jeremy Brener: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Kyle Chrise: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Ryland Bickley: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
- Tom Fox: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
- Steve Martucci: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Defensive Player of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jarrett Bailey: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jeremy Brener: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kyle Chrise: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ryland Bickley: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tom Fox: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Steve Martucci: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Rookie of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Jarrett Bailey: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Jeremy Brener: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Kyle Chrise: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Ryland Bickley: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Tom Fox: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Steve Martucci: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Rookie of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jarrett Bailey: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders
- Jeremy Brener: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyle Chrise: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Ryland Bickley: CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
- Tom Fox: LB YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Steve Martucci: EDGE Will Anderson, Houston Texans
Coach of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jarrett Bailey: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jeremy Brener: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Kyle Chrise: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Ryland Bickley: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tom Fox: Brian Daboll, New York Giants
- Steve Martucci: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Comeback Player of the Year predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
- Jarrett Bailey: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans
- Jeremy Brener: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
- Kyle Chrise: QB Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers
- Ryland Bickley: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
- Tom Fox: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans
- Steve Martucci: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
Super Bowl 58 predictions
- Kate Magdziuk: Bills over Eagles
- Jarrett Bailey: Bills over Cowboys
- Jeremy Brener: Bengals over 49ers
- Kyle Chrise: Steelers over 49ers
- Ryland Bickley: Chiefs over 49ers
- Tom Fox: Chargers over Giants
- Steve Martucci: Steelers over Cowboys
Which contributors got it right? Who’s outed themselves as a bonafide homer? Let us know and give your own picks in the comments, BTSC crew!
Here’s a cheat sheet to copy and paste in the comments to fill out with your own answers!
- MVP:
- Offensive Player of the Year:
- Defensive Player of the Year:
- Offensive Rookie of the Year:
- Defensive Rookie of the Year:
- Coach of the Year:
- Comeback Player of the Year:
- Super Bowl matchup + Winner:
