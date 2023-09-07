 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL season award predictions from the BTSC staff

Welcome to the 2023 NFL season, baby! We’re back!

Sauce Gardner poses for a photo after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

We’re just hours out from kickoff for the 2023 NFL season, with the Detroit Lions headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champs.

In celebration of the season to come, we asked our contributors here with Behind The Steel Curtain to get an early jump on things and fill out their 2023-24 NFL awards ballot.

Here’s a look at each of our contributor picks for each NFL award for the season to come.

2023 NFL MVP predictions

Offensive Player of the Year predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
  • Jarrett Bailey: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jeremy Brener: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Kyle Chrise: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
  • Ryland Bickley: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
  • Tom Fox: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
  • Steve Martucci: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Player of the Year predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jarrett Bailey: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jeremy Brener: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Kyle Chrise: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Ryland Bickley: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tom Fox: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Steve Martucci: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
  • Jarrett Bailey: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
  • Jeremy Brener: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
  • Kyle Chrise: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
  • Ryland Bickley: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
  • Tom Fox: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
  • Steve Martucci: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Rookie of the Year predictions

Coach of the Year predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jarrett Bailey: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jeremy Brener: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
  • Kyle Chrise: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
  • Ryland Bickley: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tom Fox: Brian Daboll, New York Giants
  • Steve Martucci: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Comeback Player of the Year predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
  • Jarrett Bailey: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans
  • Jeremy Brener: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
  • Kyle Chrise: QB Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers
  • Ryland Bickley: S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
  • Tom Fox: WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans
  • Steve Martucci: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl 58 predictions

  • Kate Magdziuk: Bills over Eagles
  • Jarrett Bailey: Bills over Cowboys
  • Jeremy Brener: Bengals over 49ers
  • Kyle Chrise: Steelers over 49ers
  • Ryland Bickley: Chiefs over 49ers
  • Tom Fox: Chargers over Giants
  • Steve Martucci: Steelers over Cowboys

Which contributors got it right? Who’s outed themselves as a bonafide homer? Let us know and give your own picks in the comments, BTSC crew!

