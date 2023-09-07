NFL Week 1 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!

Our team at Behind The Steel Curtain has been working their tails off to keep you in the loop on all there is to know for the Steelers Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. Now, it’s our turn to prep you for the rest of the Week 1 game slate — all around the NFL!

BTSC Editor-In-Chief Kate Magdziuk (thaaaaat’s me!), Deputy Editor Jarrett Bailey, and contributor Kyle Chrise have been in the lab working to provide the community with our picks against the spread for each game on the NFL’s Week 1 schedule.

Here’s a look at our seven unanimous picks against the spread for the Week 1 slate:

Texans +10 vs. Ravens

Jaguars -5 vs. Colts

Commanders -7 vs. Cardinals

Steelers +2.5 vs. 49ers

Eagles -4 vs. Patriots

Seahawks -5.5 vs. Rams

Packers +1 vs. Bears

Who among us is surprised that all three analysts at Behind The Steel Curtain took the Steelers +2.5? Not me. Yes, yes, I know. Nick Bosa is back after signing a record-breaking contract extension. Yes, I know. George Kittle returned to practice. Yadda, yadda, yadda. However, the Steelers are at home with... some kind of feeling this year that’s indescribable to fans who feared it’d be a long time before this team would sniff success again following the decline and subsequent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Now, here’s a look at the rest of the team’s picks.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.