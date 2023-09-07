Jaylen Warren: Najee Harris is the workhorse

Jaylen Warren has quickly become a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ running back made the roster in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, establishing himself as the No. 2 back behind Najee Harris. Warren had a fantastic preseason this past August, causing several to proclaim that he should be the feature running back in the offense as opposed to Harris.

Warren weighed in on this. Speaking on The Jaylen Warren Show, the second-year running back shot down any rumors of a Najee Harris vs. Jaylen Warren competition.

“Originally I [was brought] here to compliment [Harris],” Warren said. “That’s the workhorse right there. That narrative... it’s not like that at all... I’m not in there every day like ‘Oh, I’m trying to take his job. We all know we need Najee to win.”

Enough with this damn Najee Harris vs. Jaylen Warren controversy.



Warren says they don’t pay attention or care.



“(Najee) is the workhouse.”



“When it comes to that narrative I just block it out”#Steelers #TheJaylenWarrenShow



pic.twitter.com/DKGMuBM0LC — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) September 6, 2023

This comes after fan speculation that Warren should be the No. 1 running back after he broke off a 62-yard touchdown run in Week 2 of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills. He also scored in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.