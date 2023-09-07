 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final NFL standings predictions

The NFL season kicks off tonight, so it’s time to turn in my final draft of my game-by-game predictions and reveal how I see the standings for each division playing out.

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-6)

2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (9-8)

4. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

2. New York Jets (10-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

4. New England Patriots (7-10)

AFC South

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

2. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

3. Houston Texans (6-11)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-13)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

3. Denver Broncos (7-10)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (10-7)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

4. Chicago Bears (7-10)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-5)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-6)

3. Washington Commanders (10-7)

4. New York Giants (6-11)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (10-7)

2. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-9)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-12)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-6)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (6-11)

4. Arizona Cardinals (2-15)

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-6)

4. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

7. New York Jets (10-7)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (11-6)

3. Detroit Lions (10-7)

4. Atlanta Falcons (10-7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (11-6)

6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

7. Washington Commanders (10-7)

