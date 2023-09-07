Final NFL standings predictions

The NFL season kicks off tonight, so it’s time to turn in my final draft of my game-by-game predictions and reveal how I see the standings for each division playing out.
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-6)
2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)
3. Cleveland Browns (9-8)
4. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
2. New York Jets (10-7)
3. Miami Dolphins (9-8)
4. New England Patriots (7-10)
AFC South
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)
2. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
3. Houston Texans (6-11)
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-13)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
3. Denver Broncos (7-10)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
NFC North
1. Detroit Lions (10-7)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
3. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
4. Chicago Bears (7-10)
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-5)
2. Dallas Cowboys (11-6)
3. Washington Commanders (10-7)
4. New York Giants (6-11)
NFC South
1. Atlanta Falcons (10-7)
2. Carolina Panthers (8-9)
3. New Orleans Saints (8-9)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-12)
NFC West
1. Seattle Seahawks (11-6)
2. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)
3. Los Angeles Rams (6-11)
4. Arizona Cardinals (2-15)
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-6)
4. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
7. New York Jets (10-7)
NFC Playoff Picture
1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-5)
2. Seattle Seahawks (11-6)
3. Detroit Lions (10-7)
4. Atlanta Falcons (10-7)
5. Dallas Cowboys (11-6)
6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)
7. Washington Commanders (10-7)
