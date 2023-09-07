 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Season Opener: Lions vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football Open Thread

The first game is finally upon us. KC is only a 4.5-point favorite. I suspect it’s because Dan Campbell really had them competing last season. Or it could be that they picked up Cam Sutton. Or the recent knee injury for Travis Kelce that has him missing a game due to injury for the first time since 2014 and holdout of Chris Jones.

Either way, I’m not buying it against Mahomes and suspect I’m not alone.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.

