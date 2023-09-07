 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers’ Cam Heyward headlines Thursday injury report

By kate.magdziuk
Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After a clean summer on the injury front, it seems could be some trouble brewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Headline Thursday’s injury report was veteran DT Cam Heyward, newly listed with a stomach injury.

Heyward had been listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, receiving a veteran rest day, but being downgraded to a “DNP” status could be a cause for concern ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers.

Larry Ogunjobi (foot) was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day as the only other player on the Steelers Week 1 injury report.

How much would absence from Cam Heyward affect your confidence in the Steelers for Week 1? Join our Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!

