Steelers’ Cam Heyward headlines Thursday injury report

After a clean summer on the injury front, it seems could be some trouble brewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Headline Thursday’s injury report was veteran DT Cam Heyward, newly listed with a stomach injury.

Heyward had been listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, receiving a veteran rest day, but being downgraded to a “DNP” status could be a cause for concern ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers.

Larry Ogunjobi (foot) was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day as the only other player on the Steelers Week 1 injury report.

