Terrible Towel Tales: Derrick Henry to PIT?! And Mullet cleats FTW!

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

The Pittsburgh Steelers could provide a sneaky-good home for [Derrick] Henry this season. Pittsburgh won nine games a year ago, has an improved roster on paper and should get a little more out of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. If the Steelers start fast, they could look to go all-in on a playoff run. Running back Najee Harris has been a serviceable dual threat but has struggled to generate room on the ground (3.9 career yards-per-carry average). Adding a dominant ball carrier like Henry would finally give Pittsburgh a complete offense.

People are going to think I’m drunk. I have the Pittsburgh Steelers as the one seed. I have the Chiefs as the two seed, I have them with the same record, 12-5 for both. I have Miami as the three seed at 11-6. I have Tennessee at the four seed, Cincy first wild card at 11-6. I think it’s a rocky year though, I think people get nervous the first month and then they rally. Cleveland as our six seed, and New England at 9-8 in like a five team 9-8 tie to get the seven seed.

FWIW, show guest NFL analyst Peter Schrager also predicted the Steelers to make the playoffs in this show, albeit as the No. 6 seed.

Listen to the full segment here on Apple Podcasts or Spotify starting right around the 1:06 mark.

Some of his best notes: