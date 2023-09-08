49ers vs. Steelers: Final injury report, who’s questionable for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have each released their final injury reports and game status updates prior to their Week 1 kickoff.

Steelers Week 1 game status updates

Questionable: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a relatively clean injury report to start the season, with DTs Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward being the only names limited in any capacity ahead of Week 1. Ultimately, Ogunjobi was the only player listed with a final injury destination, tagged as questionable after being limited in each practice throughout the week.

Heyward has confirmed he’d play after popping up as a DNP on Thursday’s practice report, listed with a stomach injury/issue. He returned to full participation on Friday.

49ers Week 1 game status updates

Questionable: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

The 49ers final injury report is a bit more concerning than that of the Steelers, unfortunately for San Francisco fans. TE George Kittle, king of yards after the catch, has been managing a groin injury that’s lingered from training camp, though he did return to practice this week in a limited fashion.

Also concerning — maybe more, even — on the defense is CB Charvarious Ward, who popped up on the injury report suddenly with a heel injury Thursday, having then been limited in practice on Friday. Ward was PFF’s third-highest graded defender last season, ranking third on the team with 79 tackles and just a 2% missed forced tackle rate — the lowest among all 49ers defenders to play 500 or more snaps. If he’s out for Week 1, the Steelers and Kenny Pickett could have a huge advantage targeting George Pickens and Diontae Johnson downfield.