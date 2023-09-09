Steelers Reacts: Predictions for Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren split + more in Week 1

Welcome to another edition of Steelers Reacts! Earlier this week, we asked the Behind The Steel Curtain community to give us their thoughts ahead of Week 1.

Most Steelers fans are still projecting a heavy workload for RB Najee Harris.

Though second-year UDFA RB Jaylen Warren has been the recipient of endless hype throughout the preseason, it seems that Steelers Nation is still prepping for the Najee Harris show.

55% of BTSC voters projected a 70%/30% split for Harris and Warren, respectively.

Meanwhile, for as much hype as Warren has had (especially here in the BTSC community), just 1% projected Warren to have 60%+ of the running back workload.

Steelers fans are most concerned about the cornerback position ahead of Week 1.

Though the Steelers actually seem to have some decent depth at cornerback right now, but BTSC voters aren’t yet certain they’ve got the right formula ahead of season kickoff. Pittsburgh let Cam Sutton walk in free agency, which could force a step back, but Omar Khan & Co. did make a couple of moves to offset that loss throughout the offseason.

Notable free agent signings include veterans Patrick Peterson and Desmond King II, as well as drafting Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick. Nickel corner might be the biggest question mark. However, this team definitely does have a few options in the mix between Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley, and now King, should each of them play up to their potential.

Perhaps more interesting is the vote of confidence in the aforementioned running backs corps between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren…

An absence from a star on the opposing team’s roster doesn’t cheapen the win, BTSC voters say.

This poll question came on the back of concern that 49ers DE Nick Bosa might not play in Week 1 amidst a contract dispute. Though that won’t be the case now that he’s received his record-setting extension, it’s still a situation that could present itself later in the season, should the Steelers end up facing a team without it’s top player, regardless of the circumstance.

At the end of the day, the win-loss column doesn’t care who was active and who was not. It would, of course, be a talking point for NFL media… but once again, who cares once the win becomes official?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.