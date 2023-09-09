Steelers work out 4 offensive linemen before 49ers matchup Week 1

The Steelers may have their regular season opener just around the corner, but GM Omar Khan still isn’t done working on the roster. Or in this case, roster insurance. On Friday, Pittsburgh worked out four offensive tackles: Larnel Coleman, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, and Anderson Hardy.

This was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston.

Coleman was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of UMass. The 6’6, 307-pound tackle began his college career as a defensive end before making the switch to offensive lineman. Coleman spent his rookie year on injured reserve and began the 2022 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. Later that year, Coleman was signed to the Carolina Panthers’ active roster. He was released during roster cutdowns in 2023.

Delance began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He signed with the Chicago Bears following the draft but was waived during roster cutdowns. 6’4, 303-pound tackle recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

Hardy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’6, 290-pound lineman was a tackle at Appalachian State, but many projected him to switch to center at the NFL level. Hardy was released during roster cutdowns on August 29.

With today’s workouts, the Steelers have information on four offensive linemen in the case of injury to one of the team’s rostered tackles. Looking up draft reports for the tryouts reveals an emphasis on athleticism over anchoring, strength, and size.

Barring injury, the Steelers’ current offensive line depth chart looks set ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.