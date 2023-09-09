Saturday Night Open Thread: Bold predictions ahead of Week 1 edition!

So, I am sitting at a friend's house as Mrs. Canuck and I prepare to make the final 100 km of our journey to pick up our new travel trailer.

Last month we finally sold our old trailer and waited to decide what size of trailer we would replace it with. The old trailer was a 19 ft. expandable unit that served us as a family with kids and a dog. We had a ton of great memories associated with that unit. We traveled as far East as Halifax and as north west as Kabeka Falls (just past Thunder Bay).

But now that the kids are too cool to camp with us, we knew it was time for a change. Well, that and Mrs Canuck didn’t like climbing over me to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night!

So, while our tenting experience the week before Labour Day was a success, we confirmed that we are too old to camp for an extended period of time in a tent.

Anyway, on to the questions!