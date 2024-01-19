Steelers Mock Draft Roundup: Another Georgia OT to Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is officially in the books, and the Steelers are locked into the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — their second finish with the 20th pick over the past two seasons.

With the NFL Draft just months away, set to take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan, here’s the latest look at who the draft experts have mocked to the Steelers in the first round.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Pittsburgh went three decades without spending a first-round pick on an offensive tackle, but they should strongly consider doing it for the second year in a row. Mims has a towering frame and tons of power, and he’d be a fantastic bookend to former Georgia teammate Broderick Jones.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

One of the top athletes in the draft, DeJean has experience as an outside corner, inside corner and a box/middle-field defender. I’ll be sending a petition for the NFL to add a dunk contest at the combine so we can see DeJean go to work. And we already know he performs well wearing black and gold.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Injuries piled up at linebacker for the Steelers this season, but it’s a position that needs to be emphasized in the draft. Trotter will be in the running for the top linebacker in the class.

Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

The Steelers were 8-2 with T.J. Watt on the field in 2022, but 1-6 without him. They need another pass rusher to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Jared Verse has nice athleticism and a steady motor.

Ennis Rakestra Jr., CB, Missouri

The Steelers still have plenty of needs in the secondary, even after drafting Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round last year. Rakestraw brings some of the best coverage instincts of any player in this class. He is patient and fundamentally sound against the run and is a good pre-snap communicator.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Broderick Jones has shown potential as a right tackle in Year 1, but his natural position is on the left side. I could see Pittsburgh sliding him over — left tackle Dan Moore Jr. gave up 12 sacks this season and 35 over the past three years — and drafting another first-round tackle. Fuaga is a physically imposing blocker who overwhelms defenders at the point of attack, and the Steelers could build their offensive line around these two reliable bookend tackles.

In this batch of Steelers mock drafts, there are no consensus picks among the bunch, but the picks in question did address a couple of the Steelers’ top draft needs, including cornerback and offensive tackle most notably.

What position do you hope the Steelers target in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft? Did any other prospects catch your eye throughout bowl season? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!