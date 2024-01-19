Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on potentially joining Steelers: ‘You never know’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several needs heading into the offseason, one of which is depth at receiver.

Pittsburgh traded for Allen Robinson ahead of last season in hopes that he could be a reliable third option. Instead, though, Robinson finished with just 34 catches for 280 yards and no touchdowns. Calvin Austin was used mainly as a return specialist and only hauled in 17 passes on the season. Well, the Steelers could potentially bring in a legitimately great third receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is a free agent this offseason, and was asked by Dominic Campbell of Pittsburgh Sports Now on the possibility of signing with the Steelers.

“You never know,” Boyd said. “I love Coach Tomlin. He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sports business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure, it’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

Boyd has been the Bengals’ third receiver for the last three seasons behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He is coming off a 67 catch, 667 yard season.